Puma has this Rebel Mens' Hoodie (3 Colors) for only $19.99! Shipping is free on orders over $50.



Product Details:

Regular fit



Hood with drawcord for an adjustable fit



Jersey-lined hood



Kangaroo pocket for a convenient storage solution



Ribbed cuffs and hem



Graphic rubber PUMA branding on chest



66% Cotton, 34% Polyester