Rei Co-Op has their Kids' Traildreamer Insulated Jacket (3 Colors) for only $29.83 with free shipping on orders over $50.



Product Details:

Nylon shell has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to shed light rain and snow



Recycled polyester lining slides easily over layers



Polyester fiber insulation offers lightweight warmth



Elastic binding keeps the hood in place without the hassle of drawcords



2 zippered hand pockets with snap flaps, plus an inside slip pocket



Elastic internal storm cuffs keep out cold and snow



Water-resistant front zipper is backed by a windflap