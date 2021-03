Levi's has this 3-Pack Reusable Reversible Face Mask for only $4.99 ($1.66 each)! Shipping is free on $150+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

100% Cotton



Double-layered construction



Machine Washable: wash before and after every use to be as safe as possible



Secure fit



Size S is 6.75" long at the center



Size L is 7.25" long at the center