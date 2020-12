Aeropostale is offering Rock The Vote Go Vote & Solid Mask 2-Pack for only $1.99, regularly $16.95. Free shipping on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Part of our Rock The Vote collection



Designs: Go Vote!!! text | solid



Tightly woven, double-layer fabric helps prevent spread of viruses



Darted design for a close fit



Adjustable elastic loops



Wire insert contours to nose



Reusable



Hand wash/dry flat