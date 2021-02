Woot has this 2-Pack Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodies (Multiple Colors) for only $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members!



Note: dates on the site say valid until 1/12/21, but we verified that this offer is still available.



Product Details:

Heavy weight sherpa fleece lined



Men's: Classic fit



Women's: Oversized loose fit, for a smaller fit, buy one size down



Full-zip closure



Dual kangaroo pocket



Reinforced zipper



Elasticized sleeve cuffs and waistband



Quilted lined sleeves with fill



Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester