Beverlee Dance Moves Sandals + Ships Free

$20.00 $50.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/31/20
Skechers Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Skechers is offering their Beverlee Dance Moves Sandals for only $20.00 with free shipping for Skechers Elite members [free to join]!

Plus, score an extra 25% off select items when you use code DOGDAYS at checkout.

Note: extra percentage off code does not work on above item.

Details:
  • Smooth synthetic 'duraleather' finish upper
  • Wedge heeled fashion
  • Ankle strap slide sandal with cork wedge heel
  • Luxe Foam footbed
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

