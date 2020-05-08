Kohl's is offering these Skechers Wavy Lites Toddler Sneakers for only $19.19 when you use code ARTS (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Soft woven mesh fabric upper



Metallic glitter finish fabric for sparkling effect



Padded collar and tongue



Flexible non-marking traction outsole



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews