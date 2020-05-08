This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Skechers Wavy Lites Toddler Sneakers
$19.19
$39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/05/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering these Skechers Wavy Lites Toddler Sneakers for only $19.19 when you use code ARTS (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Details:
Related to this item:Kids sneakers Footwear toddler Kids Shoes kohls Skechers kids sneakers
What's the matter?