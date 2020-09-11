Victorias Secret
Sale
17h ago
Expires : 11/09/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is having a sleepwear savings event with free shipping on $100+ orders or Angel card holders can use code VCSHIP50 at checkout for free shipping on orders over $50.
Note: Get a free $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase.
Notable Sleepwear Savings Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsVictoria's Secret slippers Holiday Shopping Pajama Sets cozy slippers holiday gifts Gifts For Her Robes
What's the matter?