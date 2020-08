Express is offering this Smocked Waist Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress (2 Colors) for $15.00 (Reg. $88.00) with free shipping! Price automatically drops in cart.



Features:

2 colors: Cayenne Orange and Navy Blue



V-neck; 56" long



Short flutter sleeves



Smocked waistband



Hi-lo hem; Lined; Midi length



Polyester



Machine wash