Zulily

70% Off SPANX® Shapewear
$9.99 $38.00
5h ago
Expires : 01/26/21
4  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Zulily is offering SPANX® Shapewear for only $9.99 with varied shipping fees.

Product Description:
Instantly elevate your base layers by bringing in this performance undergarment that offers the comfort of underwear, close fit of hosiery, and power of shapewear. Use this shaper to start off looks with a slimmed-down, streamlined silhouette.

🏷 Deal Tags

Women women's clothing Spanx Zulily Today Only hotdeal SPANX Shapewear
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
29m ago
🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
