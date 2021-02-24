Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

'Spring Into Action Sunny-Day Essentials' Sale w/ 20% Off + More
Sale
12h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
16  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Shop the Kohl's Spring Into Action Sunny-Days Essentials sale with extra savings on all things spring! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save
  • Get 20% off your purchase with promo code:SAVE20 at checkout. Or, use 20% off in-store purchase coupon.
  • Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Get 2x or 3x Kohl's Rewards with every purchase.


Notable 'Sunny-Day Essentials Savings Categories


Note: Some coupon exclusions may apply.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Top kohls Outdoor Living Activewear Bottoms Easter spring fashion
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
26m ago
👍
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Triple Rewards Event + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Spring Into Action Sunny-Day Essentials' Sale w/ 20% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Midrise Leggings (Multiple Colors)
$7.99 $20.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Clearance Juniors Clothing from Under $5
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women Tops & Sweaters from $7.20
$7.20+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Toys Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women Clothing Starting from $2 & Up
$2+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Farberware 15-pc. Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set
$35.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 20% Off (2/24-2/28)
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Spring Into Action Sunny-Day Essentials' Sale w/ 20% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Wayfair
Wayfair
Solarus 12.5 Ft. W X 8.5Ft. D Solid Wood Patio Gazebo
$6099.99 $8399.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
VELCRO Brand Industrial Fasteners
$4.28 $10.86
World Market
World Market
Up to 50% Off World Market Sale + Extra 10% Off Curb-Side Pick Up
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair Outdoor Essentials Deals Sale
SALE
Costco
Costco
Repose 6-piece Seating Set (2 Colors)
$1999.99 $2499.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 20% Off (2/24-2/28)
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Triple Rewards Event + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Extra 20% Off Kohl's Baby Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
EXTRA 20% Off Entire Purchase + Double Rewards for Kohl's Rewards members
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
(04/13) Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
BOGO 50% Off Storage & Organization
BOGO
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 50% Off Spring For The Home + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Spring Into Action Sunny-Day Essentials' Sale w/ 20% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 50% + Extra 20% Off Select Baby Style Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow