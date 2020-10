Proozy is offering Spyder Men's Constant Full Zip Sweater for only $54.99 when you use coupon code PZYSPYDER22 at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Spyder lightweight knit sweater bonded fleece fabrication delivers warmth with ease of movement



Slimmer fit with modern cut, shaped to skim the body and allow for unrestricted mobility



Stand collar with a brushed microfiber interior chin guard



Full zip closure with an interior wind guard and zipper garage



Spyder logo embroidered on left sleeve