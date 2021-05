Kate Spade's Deal Day! Today only, get Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody (4 Colors) for just $59 (Reg. $239.00)+ free shipping.



Other Notable Offers:

jae large continental wallet for $89.00 (Reg. $229.00)

Bundle offers for $35, $99, $109, $139, $179, $189 with promo code MAKEITTWO