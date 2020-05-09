Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Kids DIY Crane Workshop Kit (In-Store)

Expires: Today
Now available! Head over to your nearest Home Depot to score this Kids DIY Crane Workshop Kit for free, which includes the materials, a certificate of completion, a Kids Workshop apron, and more.

Find your nearest store here.

Note: kit does not include tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, or paint. Valid at participating locations only.

If you cannot make it to your nearest Home Depot, you can also purchase this DIY Crane Kit for just $4.98 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more.

Kids freebies Free toddler Home Depot Arts & Crafts Things to Do Workshop
Comments (6)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
7h ago
now live!
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
My son loves these. I'll have to to get 1. Thanks!! 😊
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1 day ago
Best mom ever :) I love the love you have towards your son
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
You are so sweet 💗
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
19h ago
:)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1 day ago
starts 9/5
Reply
