Now available! Head over to your nearest Home Depot to score this Kids DIY Crane Workshop Kit for free, which includes the materials, a certificate of completion, a Kids Workshop apron, and more.



Find your nearest store here.



Note: kit does not include tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, or paint. Valid at participating locations only.



If you cannot make it to your nearest Home Depot, you can also purchase this DIY Crane Kit for just $4.98 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more.