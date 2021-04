Eddie Bauer Outlet is offering this Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack (Mult. Colors) for only $12.00 with free shipping on orders over $49!



Details:

Durable, lightweight pack fabric



StormRepel WR finish sheds moisture



Two external zip pockets for securing water bottles



Two elasticized mesh side pockets



One interior Velcro® back panel pocket



Four front lashing loops to attach a carabiner or clip light