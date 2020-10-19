GAP Factory is offering their Men's Stripe Henley T-Shirt for only $6.98 when you use code GFBONUS (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $50.



Also available in other colors for various prices with the same code above!



Details:

Soft slub jersey



Short sleeves



Ribbed crewneck, henley button-front



Allover stripes

See more extra 50% off men's clearance deals here (with the code above).