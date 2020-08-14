Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Today Only! Up to 80% Off 'Super Saturday' Sale + Extra 30% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off Super Saturday Sale plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code HOT30 and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code HOT15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 8/17-23)!

Other Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

Kids men's clothing fashion women's clothing Sale Summer toddler kohls
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Cat Footwear
CODE Quest Mid
Cat Footwear
$25 $80.00
Cashback Available
Lane Bryant
BUY ONE GET TWO FREE CLEARANCE Ends Today!
Lane Bryant
BOGO
Up to 3.5% Cashback
eBay
Unisex Lab Coat Medical Doctor Clinic Healthcare Vet White Long Sleeve Uniform
eBay
$12.69 Free Shipping
eBay
Women's Vintage Polka Dot Printed Dress Ruffle Sleeveless Party Dresses Summer
eBay
5% off AR $13.45
eBay
Sexy Women's Lingerie Sleepwear Nightwear Babydoll Lace Underwear G-string Dress
eBay
5% off AR $5.37
eBay
Women Slim Bell Bottoms Flare Trousers High Waist Stretch Vertical Stripe Pants
eBay
$12 $12.63
Walmart
TINKSKY 12 Pairs of Flat Shoelaces Shoe Laces Strings for Sports Shoelaces / Boots / Skates / Sneakers
Walmart
$10.99 $16.49
Up to 2.5% Cashback
J.Crew Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 60% Off
J.Crew Factory
Sale
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Walmart
Secret Treasures Womens Shibori Stripe Pajama Set
Walmart
$11.92
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Macy's
Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Plaid Sport Coat
Macy's
$23.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
Men's Ultimate Modern-Fit Stretch Suit Jackets
Macy's
$31.99 $360.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Fredericks
Bondi Heat Bikini Bottom
Fredericks
$11.80 $29.50
Up to 7.0% Cashback
RoseGal
Cold Shoulder Feather Print Contrast T-shirt
RoseGal
$17.99 $26.81
Cashback Available
Macy's
Bonnie Jean Big Girls Rainbow Tie-Dyed A-Line Dress & Reviews - All Girls' Dresses - Kids
Macy's
$23.04 $48.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Clarks
Banwell Lace Light Tan Nubuck
Clarks
$89.99 $130.00
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Macy's
Rare Editions Little Girls Pleated Tie-Dye Dress & Reviews - All Girls' Dresses - Kids
Macy's
$16.23 $58.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Old Navy
Today Only! 50% Off Rockstar Jeans for Women & Girls
Old Navy
50% Off
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Fredericks
Natalie Mesh Robe
Fredericks
$27.99 $69.50
Up to 7.0% Cashback
New York and Company
Today Only: $12.99 Rompers + Dresses & Jumpsuits Up to 70% Off | New York & Company
New York and Company
SALE
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Jane
Bow Decor Straw Hat
Jane
$9.99 $19.98 Free Shipping
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Jane
MUK LUKS® Finley Wedge Sandals
Jane
$9.99 $44.00 Free Shipping
Up to 6.0% Cashback