Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off 'Super Saturday' Sale + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off 'Super Saturday' sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code FAMILY at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Also, score $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 8/3-16)!

Other Notable Offers:

men's clothing patio kitchen women's clothing Sale Summer toddler kohls
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
posted 6 mins ago
