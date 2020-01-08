This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
19 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off 'Super Saturday' sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code FAMILY at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Also, score $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 8/3-16)!
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsmen's clothing patio kitchen women's clothing Sale Summer toddler kohls
What's the matter?