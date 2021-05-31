Bed Bath & Beyond has this 6-Piece Swing Front Shoe Storage Bins for only $12.80 when you text code OFFER3 to number 239663 to receive an unique 20% off coupon! Shipping is free on orders over $39.



BEYOND+ members can also score this item for $12.79 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Transparent design provides easy viewing and ventilation



Collapsible silhouette allows you to assemble in multiple configurations



Stackable for easy storage



Set of 6



Polypropylene construction



Wipe clean



Measures 8.8" L x 13.1" W x 5.5" H (each)



3 lb. weight capacity per box