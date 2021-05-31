Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Piece Swing Front Shoe Storage Bins
$12.80 $19.99
21h ago
Bed Bath & Beyond has this 6-Piece Swing Front Shoe Storage Bins for only $12.80 when you text code OFFER3 to number 239663 to receive an unique 20% off coupon! Shipping is free on orders over $39.

BEYOND+ members can also score this item for $12.79 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Transparent design provides easy viewing and ventilation
  • Collapsible silhouette allows you to assemble in multiple configurations
  • Stackable for easy storage
  • Set of 6
  • Polypropylene construction
  • Wipe clean
  • Measures 8.8" L x 13.1" W x 5.5" H (each)
  • 3 lb. weight capacity per box

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
