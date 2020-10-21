Target just announced that their Black Friday 2020 Event will span across the entire month of November! Get savings on home, electronics, toys and more. Price Match Guarantee will also be extended and honored from 11/1 to 12/24. Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup.



Plus, every Thursday starting on 10/29, shoppers can preview the upcoming weekly Black Friday deals ad. Just sign up to get reminders here.



Black Friday store hours will vary by location and can be checked here.