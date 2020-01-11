Target will offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. These offers will be advertised online and in stores and digital deals will be offered every day starting 11/1. Special savings will also continue to be offered from now through the month of December with one million more deals being featured compared to the previous year.



In addition, Target is extending their Price Match guarantee beyond 14 days. From 11/1 to 12/24, if you buy a "Black Friday deal" and then find it cheaper at Target, you'll be refunded the difference.



Stay tuned for more info regarding their Black Friday 2020 sale!



See their Black Friday Deals Now ad here.



See more info in their press release here.