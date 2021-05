Google Pay is offering $10 off $50 Target purchase when you shop using same-day services and order using the mobile app [iOS or Android]!



Offer Details:

Download the Google Pay App for Free

Login to your Google account

Under the 'Explore' Tab in the Google Pay App, locate the 'Target $10 Off' offer

Proceed to click it and 'Activate' the offer

You'll receive a unique promo code that you can apply at checkout for your Target order using same day services only

Alternatively, visit any participating Target Stores or through Target's Online or App [iOS or Android] and make a qualifying transaction purchase of $50 or more (w/ same day services only) and apply the unique code at checkout before purchase

You will receive $10 Off automatically in cart

Note: you do not need Google Pay App to pay for your order. You can proceed to pay w/ any payment through your Target account