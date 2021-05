Walmart has this Targus CityLite Pro Security Laptop Backpack for only $34.44 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Sleek and lightweight with understated style



Protects your laptop and provides amped up security



Streamlined front design is free from pockets to guard against theft



Laptop travels in secure style thanks to lockable zipper pulls



RFID-blocking compartment helps safeguard your data



Front reflective strip and integrated, easy-access panic whistle



Dual water bottle/umbrella pockets



Padded shoulder straps



Air mesh back panel