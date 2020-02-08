Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

50-60% Off Back-to-School Savings + Tax-Free Shopping

Sale
+ Free Shipping
The Children's Place Coupons See Deal
Up to 0.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Right now, The Children's Place is offering 50-60% off Back-to-School Sale with free shipping on all orders! Choose shipping to store for an extra 5% off your purchase.

Note: Find your state's "Tax-Free Weekend" dates here.

More Ways to Save:

Notable Back-to-School Savings Categories:

Related to this item:

Back To School tops The Children's Place School Uniforms Girls Dresses Bottoms school essentials Tax Free Days
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L1)
3 days ago
grate deal
Reply
Related Deals
Bang Good
Women Long Sleeve Hooded V-neck Casual Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$16.99 US$39.98
Cashback Available
Bang Good
Women Casual Plaid Patchwork Turtle Neck Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$17.99 US$39.77
Cashback Available
AliExpress
Pagani
AliExpress
$93.00 $94.73
Cashback Available
Bang Good
Gradient Crew Neck Blouse Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$16.99 US$39.26
Cashback Available
Puma
Manchester City FC Women's Home Replica Jersey
Puma
$80.00
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Bang Good
Flower Print Casual Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$18.99 US$43.30
Cashback Available
Etsy
Natural Turquoise Studs Earrings
Etsy
$30.40 $38.00
Bang Good
Women Contrast Color Stripe Patchwork Hoodie Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$19.99 US$38.80
Cashback Available
Clarks
Hero Brogue White Leather
Clarks
$110.00
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Puma
Tailored for Sport Retro Women's Crop Top
Puma
$35.00
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Clarks
Un Maui Lace Blush Leather - Womens Sneakers - Clarks® Shoes Official Site | Clarks
Clarks
$130
Up to 3.5% Cashback
RoseGal
SBETRO Casual Print Dress Deep V Neck Rhombus
RoseGal
$31.01 $54.40
Cashback Available
Bang Good
Vintage Women Elk Printing O-Neck Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$18.99 US$43.61
Cashback Available
Bang Good
Print Feather Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$16.99 US$42.87
Cashback Available
Etsy
Amethyst Earrings - Flower Earrings - Floral Earrings - Woodland Earrings - Purple Earrings - Dangle Drop Earrings - Vintage Style Boho Gift
Etsy
$21.86 $27.33
Bang Good
Cute Cat Print O-neck Long Sleeve Casual Sweatshirt Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$16.99 US$42.05
Cashback Available
Bang Good
Casual Women Cat Print Long Sleeve Hoodies Tops from Women's Clothing on Banggood.com
Bang Good
US$20.99 US$41.70
Cashback Available
Puma
Mile Rider Sunny Getaway Women's Sneakers
Puma
$80.00
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Puma
Tailored for Sport Men's Track Top
Puma
$80.00 $75
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt | Nordstrom
Nordstrom
SALE
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Puma
RS-Fast Women's Sneakers
Puma
$110.00
Up to 3.0% Cashback