Kohl's is offering an Up to 85% Off Mother's Day Sale! Plus, cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout.
Note: cardholders can sign into account and apply the savings within wallet or use promo code received in the mail or by email.
Non-cardholders can use code GOSAVE15 for an extra 15% off purchase and free shipping on orders over $75.
Notable Mother's Day Gifts Savings Categories
