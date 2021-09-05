Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Kohl's

Up to 85% Off Mother's Day Sale + Extra 15-30%
Sale
8h ago
Expires : 05/09/21
8  Likes 3  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback 3.0% 💎

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an Up to 85% Off Mother's Day Sale! Plus, cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout.

Note: cardholders can sign into account and apply the savings within wallet or use promo code received in the mail or by email.

Non-cardholders can use code GOSAVE15 for an extra 15% off purchase and free shipping on orders over $75.

Notable Mother's Day Gifts Savings Categories

More Ways to Save:

🏷 Deal Tags

home gifts Accessories Apparel Gift kohls Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
8h ago
now live
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
1 day ago
Posted 1 day before as suggested by Admin and according to the rules at pst
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
1 day ago
Mothers Day Sale exp 5/9
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 75% Off Nike Clearance
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Work From Home Essentials Sale + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Home Closeouts + Extra 15% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl’s Cares Plush Toys & Books (Multiple Options)
$2.50 $5.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 85% Off Mother's Day Sale + Extra 15-30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 65% Off Outdoor Gear
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
50% Off EOS Lip Balms, Hand Creams, and More - Kohls
$2.00+
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Revolution 5 Preschool Kids' Shoes
$27.50 $55.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 75% Off Under Armour Sale
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Free $5 Off $5 Coupon w/ COVID-19 Vaccination
Offer
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
CoverGirl 4-Kit Eye Shadow (3 Options)
36¢ $4.49
Cashback 1.5%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback 1.5%
ROUND UP
DealsPlus
DealsPlus
Nurses Week Freebies and Deals
ROUNDUP
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Count Free Colgate Toothpaste (AR)
Free AR $11.97
Cashback 1.5%
Fossil
Fossil
3-Pack Cotton Face Masks (Mult Styles)
$3.15 $28.00
Cashback 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
4x Oral-B Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Dial Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap (32-Oz)
$2.39 $9.30
Walmart
Walmart
COVID-19 Vaccines Available at Walmart & Sam’s Club
NEWS
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Nurses' Appreciation Week Sale!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Reebok
Reebok
Up to 50% Off Reebok Outlet Sale
SALE
Cashback 6.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 85% Off Mother's Day Sale + Extra 15-30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
ROUND UP
eGifter
eGifter
Gift Card Deals Mini-Roundup
ROUNDUP
Walgreens
Walgreens
Dozen Roses from $15.99 (In-Store)
$15.99+
Cashback 1.5%
Sephora
Sephora
Extra 10% Off w/ In-Store Pickup (Need Gift for Mom?)
10% Off
Cashback 2.5% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
Mother's Day Bouquet (In-Store)
$9.89
ALDI
ALDI
’Perfect for Mom’ Mother's Day Deals
$3.99+
Amazon
Amazon
20-Stem Bunch of Tulips (In-Store)
$9.99 $14.99
HOT
Forever 21
Forever 21
Up To 50% Mother's Day Sale + Extra 20%
SALE
LEGO
LEGO
LEGO Flower Bouquet (756-Pieces)
$49.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow