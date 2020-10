Cole Haan is offering their The Go-To Block Heel Pump (2 Colors) for only $39.97 with free shipping for members [free to join].



Details:

Available in 2 colors (mahogany & marine blue)



Waterproof leather uppers



Luxuriously cushioned GRANDFØAM footbed



Moisture-wicking lining



Anatomical heel provides a better fit



Received 4+ stars from over 40 reviews