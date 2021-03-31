Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

The Victoria Shoulder Totes + Free $20 Reward
$38.99 $98.00
6h ago
20  Likes 3  Comments
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering their The Victoria Shoulder Tote in 3 colors for only $38.99 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, score a $20 Off Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25)!

Bag Details:
  • Main pocket fits: phone, wallets, keys, a small laptop everyday essentials
  • Open top with snap closure
  • (1) interior zipper pocket
  • 13.4"L x 5.9"W x 10.2"H
  • 9.4" strap drop
  • Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews

women's fashion Victoria's Secret Tote Bag Free W/P Gifts For Her Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts Shoulder Tote Bag
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
12m ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕 Perfect for the beach.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
6h ago
👍
