Victorias Secret
$38.99
$98.00
6h ago
20 Likes 3 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering their The Victoria Shoulder Tote in 3 colors for only $38.99 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Plus, score a $20 Off Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25)!
Bag Details:
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's fashion Victoria's Secret Tote Bag Free W/P Gifts For Her Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts Shoulder Tote Bag
What's the matter?