Merrell

Men's Thermo Snowdrift Shoes (3 Colors)
$59.99 $150.00
Merrell is offering these Men's Thermo Snowdrift Waterproof Shoes (3 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • M Select DRY impermeable membrane seals out water and lets moisture escape
  • Waterproof leather upper with seam-sealed construction
  • Medial zip for ease of entry
  • Conductor micro fleece lining
  • M Select WARM insulation over toe where you need it most
  • Heat-reflecting insole radiates body heat back toward the foot
  • Merrell Kinetic Fit™ BASE removable contoured insole for flexible support
  • Compression molded EVA midsole for stability and comfort
  • Molded nylon arch shank
  • M Select GRIP outsole tunes each outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it

camping men Outdoor shoes outdoor gear Apparel boots Merrell
