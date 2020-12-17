Merrell is offering these Men's Thermo Snowdrift Waterproof Shoes (3 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

M Select DRY impermeable membrane seals out water and lets moisture escape



Waterproof leather upper with seam-sealed construction



Medial zip for ease of entry



Conductor micro fleece lining



M Select WARM insulation over toe where you need it most



Heat-reflecting insole radiates body heat back toward the foot



Merrell Kinetic Fit™ BASE removable contoured insole for flexible support



Compression molded EVA midsole for stability and comfort



Molded nylon arch shank



M Select GRIP outsole tunes each outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it