Kate Spade Surprise Sale Coupons

Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tippy Triple Compartment Satchel (3 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$99.00 $359.00
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/13/20
Today only, Kate Spade has the Tippy Triple Compartment Satchel (3 Colors) for just $99.00 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 7"h x 10.5"w x 4"d
  • Handle drop: 5"
  • Drop length: 22"
  • Refined grain leather
  • Satchel with zip closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Interior slide pockets
  • Received 4.8 stars from 60 reviews!

Women Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags designer fashion kate spade new york satchel bags
