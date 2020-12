Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders up to $50 off with minimum purchase when you pay with your Victoria or PINK credit card and apply code VCSAVENOW at checkout! Plus, cardholders get free shipping on orders over $50 with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout.



Not a cardholder? Apply here.



Offer Details:

$20 Off $100



$35 Off $150



$50 Off $200

More Notable Offers:

Extra 25% Off Clearance w/ code EXTRA25