Today's Deal of the Day! Kate Spade is offering Melody Forest Floral Flap Shoulder Bag for just $89.00 (Reg. $399.00) + Free Shipping



Other Notable Offers:

staci large continental wallet for $79.00 (Reg. $229.00)

leila large continental wallet for $89.00 (Reg. $229.00)

Bunle offers for $89, $139, $149, $179, $189, $209