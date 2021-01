GAP Factory is offering their Toddler Cozy Sherpa Hoodie (2 Colors) for only $10.50 when you use code GFEXTRA (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $50.



Details:

Made with 9% recycled polyester



Soft knit sweatshirt



Long sleeves with banded cuffs



Hood with faux fur lining



Kanga pockets at front



Full-zip front