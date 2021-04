Costco has this Tommy Hilfiger Ladies' Long Windbreaker (3 Colors) for only $24.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Logo tape design feature at sleeve



Side front pockets



Signature logo draw cord with metal branded tips



Adjustable hood



Contrast zipper



Interior draw cord at waist for adjustable fit and shaping



Grosgrain zipper



Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews