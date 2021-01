Costco is offering Tommy Hilfiger Youth 3-pack Tops (Navy) for just $21.99. That only $7.33 each with sizes available from Small to X-Large.



Product Details:

Colors: blue, white, dark blue

S(7/8) l M(10/12) l L(14/16) l XL(18/20)

Set includes: 1 polo, 1 tee, 1 button up

Woven short sleeve button up with front pocket

Polo has 3 button placket

Short sleeve tee with logo graphic

Polo and Tee - 100% cotton

Woven Shirt - 55% Cotton / 45% Polyester

Machine wash cold with like colors

Only non-chlorine bleach when needed

Tumble dry low