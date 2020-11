Ulta has this Caboodles Beauty Box for only $19.99 with free shipping on $35+!



Plus, receive a free 10-piece gift with this purchase.



Includes:

1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades)



1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter)



1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax)



2 Lip Glosses



2 Sheer Lip Glosses



2 Lip Oils



1 Eyeshadow Primer



1 Brow Highlighter



1 Dual Ended Brow Pencil



1 Watermelon Facial Mist



1 Liquid Blush



1 Blush Brush



1 Eyeshadow Brush



1 Brow Brush