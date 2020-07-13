This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney is having an up to 50% Off Back to School Sale, plus get an extra 25%-30% off when you use code FRESH8 at checkout! Shipping is free on $49+ orders.
