Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

Up to 50% Off Back to School Sale + Extra 25%-30% Off
Sale
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
21  Likes 1  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney is having an up to 50% Off Back to School Sale, plus get an extra 25%-30% off when you use code FRESH8 at checkout! Shipping is free on $49+ orders.

More Notable Sales:

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids school Back To School fashion Top JCPenney Bottoms school essentials
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 16, 2020
updated with new code
Likes Reply
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 50%, 40%, or 30% Off Mystery Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Back! Q7 Sport Smart Watch
$9.99 $75.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Free $10 Reward w/ $2 Purchase?!
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cuisinart® Precision Master™ 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$199.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Adult Fanatics Face Masks (Mult Styles)
$14.95+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Stafford Mens Flannel Pajama Set Long Sleeve
$5.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 7-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Richards 3/4 Sleeve Embellished Jacket Dress
$65.99 $120
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Q7 Blush Smart Watch
$29.99 $85.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
Proozy
Proozy
Under Armour Solid Curved Cap (Mult. Colors)
$1.99 $25.00
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 50%, 40%, or 30% Off Mystery Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
40-60% Off Lowest Prices of The Season
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Up to 85% Off MK Must-Have Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
J.Crew
J.Crew
Men's Dress Shirts (Mult. Styles)
$6.40 $79.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Extra 65% Off Black Friday Now Sale + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 70% Off Savings Event
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set 80 Pieces
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Dreamworks Dragons, Stormfly & Astrid, Dragon with Armored Viking Figure, for Kids Aged 4 & Up
$6 $14.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Twin Loft Bed w/ Slide
$191.33 $279.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
60-Pieces Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set
$19.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Hot Wheels City Super Sets Themed Play Set
$10.99 $20.99
Cashback Available
H&M
H&M
Up to 75% Off Sale + Get 25% Off (Email Subscribe)
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Wendys
Wendys
5 Free Frosty Coupons w/ $1 Boo Book
$1.00
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
H&M
H&M
$9.99 Adorable Kids Sets
$9.99 $14.99
arrow
arrow