Kohl's

Kohl's

Today Only! Up to 90% Off Big Deals + More
Sale
Aug 18, 2020
Expires : 08/18/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 90% off Big Deals (prices are as marked) starting from as low as $1.34! Get free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 8/19 - 9/2).

Other Notable Offers:

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 15, 2020
alive again on 8/18
