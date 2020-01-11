Bloomingdales
Up to 70% Off Handbags w/ Extra 40% Off
17h ago
Expires : 11/01/20
Right now, Bloomingdale's is offering up to 70% off handbags with an extra 40% off automatically applied at checkout on eligible items. Shipping is free for Loyallist members [free to join].
See all sale & clearance here.
