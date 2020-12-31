Victorias Secret
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 02/23/21
21 Likes 2 Comments
15See Deal
About this Deal
|
It's back! Victoria's Secret is once again offering a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24-3/9). Plus, shipping is free on orders over $100, or Angel Cardholders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Also, shop their 50-70% Off Semi-Annual Sale!
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsunderwear panties sleepwear Top Victoria's Secret Bras loungewear Bottoms
What's the matter?