Expires : 01/24/21
Find the perfect gift! JCPenney is offering an Up to 70% Off Valentine's Day Jewelry Sale plus an extra 35% off when you pay with your JCPenney credit card and apply code CUPIDS at checkout. Also, receive an extra 10% off with free store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $75.
Shop all Valentine's Day items here.
Not a JCPenney cardholder? Apply here to earn an extra 15% off upon approval!
Other Notable Offers:
