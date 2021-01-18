Macy's
Expires : 01/18/21
Now through 1/18, Macy's is offering up to 80% off sale & clearance plus an extra 20% off with code CLEAR used at checkout! Enjoy free shipping on orders over $25, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Note: site says up to 60% off, but we were able to find items up to 80% off. Same code gives you 15% off select items.
Notable Sale & Clearance Offers:
