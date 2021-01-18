Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Up to 80% Off Sale & Clearance + Extra 20% Off
Sale
3h ago
Expires : 01/18/21
13  Likes 2  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Now through 1/18, Macy's is offering up to 80% off sale & clearance plus an extra 20% off with code CLEAR used at checkout! Enjoy free shipping on orders over $25, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Note: site says up to 60% off, but we were able to find items up to 80% off. Same code gives you 15% off select items.

Notable Sale & Clearance Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Appliances macy's home beauty Accessories Apparel Bed & Bath
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
3m ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
14h ago
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
