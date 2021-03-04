Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
Sale
23h ago
Expires : 04/03/21
18  Likes 5  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 80% off sitewide plus an extra 15-30% off when cardholders use the unique code emailed to them or by checking their Kohl's Wallet. Cardholders also get free shipping with code MARMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Non-cardholders get an extra 15% off with code SHOP15 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

More Ways to Save:
  • 15% Off Purchase w/ new email signup
  • 15% Off Purchase when you text SAVE02 to 56457
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

🏷 Deal Tags

electronics Appliances home kitchen beauty furniture Apparel kohls
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
31m ago
Unique code can use up to 10 Times
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
14m ago
thanks
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
32m ago
👍
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
18h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1 day ago
Extra 15%-30% Off For Cardholders (with Unique Code) Free Shipping with code MARMVCFREE
Take 15% off Sitewide with any payment form 3/25-4/3 with code SHOP15
everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
