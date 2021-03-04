Kohl's is offering up to 80% off sitewide plus an extra 15-30% off when cardholders use the unique code emailed to them or by checking their Kohl's Wallet. Cardholders also get free shipping with code MARMVCFREE applied at checkout.



Non-cardholders get an extra 15% off with code SHOP15 and free shipping on orders over $75.



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



More Ways to Save:

15% Off Purchase w/ new email signup



15% Off Purchase when you text SAVE02 to 56457



to Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.