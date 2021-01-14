Kohl's
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
13 Likes 1 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 1/24, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!
Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Shop More Categories w/ These Codes:
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor home shoes Top Accessories Apparel kohls Bottoms
What's the matter?