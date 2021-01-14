Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
13  Likes 1  Comments
Now through 1/24, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Shop More Categories w/ These Codes:

home decor home shoes Top Accessories Apparel kohls Bottoms
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
