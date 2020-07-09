Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 80% Off Labor Day Sale + Extra $10 Off $25

Expires: 09/07/20
Right now, Kohl's is offering an Up to 80% Off Labor Day Sale with free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Even better, you can score $10 off $25 with code LABORDAY applied at checkout.

Spending more? Get 15% off $100 with code CATCH15OFF used at checkout.

Plus from now until 9/7, earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent.

Other Notable Offers:

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
13h ago
Stars tomorrow
Reply
