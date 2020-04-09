Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
7 for $32 Panties + Free $20 Reward Card

$4.57 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
Today only, Victoria's Secret is giving Angel cardholders early access to the 7 for $32 Panties Sale ($4.57 each) with code VCPANTIES used at checkout! Card members can also score free shipping on $50+ with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout. Otherwise, shipping is free on $100+.

And, earn a free $20 Fall Reward Card with any $20 purchase. Redeemable from 9/10 to 9/23.

Other Notable Cardmember Exclusive Savings:

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
5h ago
time to stock up :)
