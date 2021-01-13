Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles)
$3.74 $29.50
15h ago
Expires : 01/19/21
19  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Price drop! Victoria's Secret has their Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles) for only $3.74 when you use code EXTRA25 (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $100, or cardholders can apply code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, get a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9)!

Product Details:
  • Faux fur trim
  • Cozy and luxe: silky-smooth
  • US sizes: S= 5, 6; M= 7, 8; L= 9, 10

🏷 Deal Tags

Women shoes sleepwear Apparel Victoria's Secret Pajamas slippers loungewear
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
6h ago
Price drop! Lower sale price $4.99 + 25% off with code
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
15h ago
$2.50 price drop through 1/19.
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 85% Off Clearance + Extra 25% Off
SALE
HOT
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
50-75% Off Semi-Annual Sale + Free $20 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$1.99 & Up PINK's Biggest Beauty Sale w/ Free $20 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Bombshell Gold Eau De Parfum
$11.24 $58.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles)
$3.74 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
2 for $39.50 PINK Sports Bras + Free $20 Reward Card
$18.50ea $26.95ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
VS Mini Shoulder Bag (5 Colors) + Free $20 Reward Card
$22.99 $58.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
3 for $25 PINK Body Care + Free $20 Reward
$8.33ea $14.50ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
The Victoria Medium Shoulder Bag + $20 Spring Reward CArd
$20.24 $78.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$5.99 Hats, Gloves & Scarves + Free $20 Reward Card
$5.99 $24.50+
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles)
$3.74 $29.50
Ray Ban
Ray Ban
Get Up to 50% Off Season Sales
$95.00 $190.00
Cashback Available
Forever 21
Forever 21
Forever 21 Over 30% OFF + Extra 50%OFF Sale!
98¢+
Marshalls
Marshalls
PUMA Big Girls Logo Hoodie
$7.00 $20
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
4 Pack Winter Headbands for Women
$7.99 $10.99
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
60% Off Semi-Annual Sale Bags & Accessories
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Alpine Swiss Mens Dress Belt Reversible Black Brown Leather
$18.79 $55.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Pink
$13.59 $25.99
Carter's
Carter's
Up to 50% Off Carter's Girls New Dresses
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
$5 Coach Face Mask W/ Any Purchase
$5.00 $36.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Old Navy
Old Navy
Today Only! Up to 75% Off 'Epic Clearance' + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 85% Off Last Act Sales & Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Up to 75% Off Dresses + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein
Up to 75% Off Clearance w/ Extra 60% + Up to 30% Off Sitewide
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
176-Ct U by Kotex Ultra Thin Feminine Pads
$11.67 $20.47
FREE SHIPPING
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles)
$3.74 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Bombshell Gold Eau De Parfum
$11.24 $58.00
Amazon
Amazon
Save 50% Hotodeal 50 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, 3 Ply Face Masks Disposable Mask-Blue
$4.59 $9.18
Belk
Belk
$20 Denim | Belk
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
The Big Easy Event: 50% Off 3+ Items or 40% Off 1-2 Items
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow