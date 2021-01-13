Price drop! Victoria's Secret has their Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles) for only $3.74 when you use code EXTRA25 (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $100, or cardholders can apply code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.



Plus, get a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9)!



Product Details:

Faux fur trim



Cozy and luxe: silky-smooth



US sizes: S= 5, 6; M= 7, 8; L= 9, 10