6PM is offering Vintage Jersey Cap Sleeve Vent Back Tee for only $19.99, regularly $35.00. Free shipping any 2+ items or $50+!



Product Details :

Crew-neck tee constructed with cap sleeves and a straight hemline. Featuring an allover striped or tie-dyed finish and a cutout detail along the center back for a modern look.



60% cotton, 40% polyester.



Machine wash, tumble dry.



Product measurements were taken using size 3T. Please note that measurements may vary by size.