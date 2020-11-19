Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

$35 VS Crossbody Bags + Free $25 Reward
$35.00 $58.00
9h ago
16  Likes 1  Comments
8
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering Crossbody Bags for only $35.00 with free shipping on orders over $60. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50.

Plus, score a $25 VS Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18).

Other Notable Offers:

women's fashion Victoria's Secret Handbags Holiday Shopping Crossbody Bags Free W/P holiday gifts Gifts For Her
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3h ago
Cute bags 😍😍.
