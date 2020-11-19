Victorias Secret
$35.00
$58.00
9h ago
16 Likes 1 Comments
8See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering Crossbody Bags for only $35.00 with free shipping on orders over $60. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50.
Plus, score a $25 VS Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18).
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's fashion Victoria's Secret Handbags Holiday Shopping Crossbody Bags Free W/P holiday gifts Gifts For Her
What's the matter?