Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

$35 VS PINK Leggings & $20 Sports Bras Savings Event
Sale
13h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
13  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Shop in limited-time at PINK, $35 Victoria's Secret PINK Seamless Workout Tights & Ultimate Leggings sale, regularly priced at up to $69.95 each. Plus, shop the $20 Ultimate Sports Bras sale, regularly priced at up to $26.95 each, with promo code: 20PINKSPORT at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Notable $35 Seamless Tights & Ultimate Leggings Categories:
  • Leggings & Tights

  • Full-Length Pants

  • Capris

  • Crops
    		•

    🏷 Deal Tags

    Top leggings Sports Bras Bottoms Yoga Pants Victoria's Secret PINK Tights & Leggings yoga & training
    Flag this deal
    Edit this deal
    What's the matter?

    💬 Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    Victorias Secret See All arrow
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Free Drawstring Backpack & Flip Flops Offer
    Free W/P $41.90
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    30-70% Off Sale + Redeem $20 Reward Now!
    SALE
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    VS PINK 2 for $39 Bikini Tops & Bottoms + More
    $18.50ea $29.50ea
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    $7 Rollerballs (Multiple Options)
    $7.00 $18.00
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    $35 VS PINK Leggings & $20 Sports Bras Savings Event
    SALE
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Lightly Lined Lace Plunge Bra - Incredible By Victoria’s Secret
    $9.99 $49.50
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Panties Sale & Clearance - $3.99 & Up Panties
    OFFER
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Signature Stripe Small Weekender Train Case
    $11.99 $34.00
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    3-pack Lace Cheeky Panties
    $13.99 $20.00
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    $20 Ultimate Sports Bra - PINK
    $20.00 $26.95
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Amazon Treasure Truck!
    Offer
    Nike
    Nike
    Everyone can become a FREE Nike Product Tester!
    Offer
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Outlet Deals for Under $10
    SALE
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Free $30 for Shopping in the App!
    Offer
    HOT
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Nordstrom Rack
    Nordstrom Rack
    Up to 95% Off Clearance
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
    SALE
    Macy's
    Macy's
    Up to 80% Off Limited-Time Specials
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    HOT
    USA TODAY
    USA TODAY
    Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
    NEWS
    adidas
    adidas
    Tensor Run Shoes
    $21.60 $45.00
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    FREE SHIPPING
    arrow
    arrow
    From Related DealTags
    Columbia
    Columbia
    Women’s Heavyweight II Baselayer Tight
    $44.90 $65.00
    Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    $35 VS PINK Leggings & $20 Sports Bras Savings Event
    SALE
    arrow
    arrow