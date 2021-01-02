Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

PINK Mini Backpack w/ Pins (2 Colors) + More
$19.99 $29.95
22h ago
25  Likes 1  Comments
10
Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Mini Backpack w/ Pins in 2 colors for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping $50.

Plus, score a 20% Off Secret Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9).

Other Notable PINK Sale Backpacks:

Women gifts Backpacks Bags Gifts For Her Valentine's Day Victoria's Secret PINK Valentine's Day Gifts
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
36m ago
😍 😍 😍
