Victorias Secret
$19.99
$29.95
22h ago
25 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Mini Backpack w/ Pins in 2 colors for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping $50.
Plus, score a 20% Off Secret Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9).
Other Notable PINK Sale Backpacks:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen gifts Backpacks Bags Gifts For Her Valentine's Day Victoria's Secret PINK Valentine's Day Gifts
What's the matter?